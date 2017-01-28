Local Muslims react to Trump's executive order on travel ban

President Trump's executive order barring entry from countries with predominantly Muslim populations gave way to unrest across the country Saturday.

The executive action, effective immediately, has already stopped many people with visas from entering the United States, and has even trapped some Iraqis in the JFK airport.

The president argues that this move is to keep Americans safe from terrorism. However many Muslim-Americans are unsettled by this order.

Here in Rochester, some gathered with their neighbors to discuss the recent events.

They fear it might take legitimacy from their own American citizenship, and tear families apart.

"I'm trying my best to understand the new government, maybe there might be good things in it too," Nabeela Zubair, a Pakistani-American, who has been in the country for more that 20 years, said. "We are just in the very beginning, I'm not sure yet, but yes there is fear."

"Because there are a lot of families that are waiting for their families and now they're going to realize that chances are, they will never come here, even though they have been doing it legally for years," Habiba Sagal Ciise, a Somali-American, who has been here since the late 90s, said.

President Trump's ban blocks entry from people coming to the US from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and Libya for the next three months.

It also bans all refugees from Syria indefinitely.