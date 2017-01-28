Local Muslims react to Trump's executive order on travel ban

The Rochester City Council approved lifting the city's ban on Sunday liquor sales during its meeting Monday night. Council members voted unanimously in favor of allowing Sunday sales, which will begin in the first week of July, like the state law that Gov. Dayton signed in March.More >>
The good news is that, as of now, this wire scam hasn't been reported at all in the Rochester area. But whether you're a buyer, seller, or real estate professional, it's important to be informed, on the off chance it does come our way. According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Commerce, what happens is this: crooks will hack into the email accounts of real estate professionals, giving them access to the computer or email account. As a closing date approaches, th...More >>
Minnesotan Jesse Larson spoke with KTTC before his live performance on "The Voice" Monday evening.More >>
The farm lifestyle is popping up more and more in the Med City, with more city folk deciding to raise chickens or ducks in their backyards. Bethany Carr from the Rochester City Clerk's Office said they've seen a rise in chicken and duck license applications over the last five years. She said there are currently about 100 licensed chicken owners and five people with duck licenses. It's a form of urban farming and can be a great source of eggs.More >>
Students are planning to boycott classes at St. Olaf College on Monday over a string of racist incidents on campus. The latest happened Saturday when a woman found a note with a racial slur on her car that afternoon. The note demanded that she "shut up or I will shut you up." That prompted students to swarm the interior of Buntrock Commons on the Northfield campus Saturday night.More >>
