Two drivers both killed in Highway 61 crash Friday afternoon

Two drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash about 3 p.m. Friday on Highway 61 at Highway 316 in Goodhue County.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victims as Betty Lou Ramthun, 73, of Goodhue and Maxine Marie Jellum, 76, of Morristown. A passenger in Ramthun's vehicle, Daniel Raymond Ramthun, 72, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with what MSP said were non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol said the crash happened when a Chrysler van driven by Jellum was heading westbound on Highway 61 and the Ford Expedition driven by Ramthun was southbound on Highway 316 and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.