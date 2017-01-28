UPDATE: State Patrol IDs Rochester woman killed in Dodge County - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: State Patrol IDs Rochester woman killed in Dodge County wreck

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
NEAR DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The State Patrol has released the name of a woman killed in an ice-related wreck in Dodge County Saturday morning.

Stephanie Dawn Sholtz, 42, of Rochester, was driving her pickup truck westbound on Highway 14, east of Dodge Center, when she lost control on the icy road and rolled over, according to the State Patrol incident report. It happened at 9:52 a.m. Saturday.

The State Patrol says Sholtz died at the scene. No one else was hurt.
    

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Rochester woman driving a pickup truck lost control and rolled Saturday morning on Highway 14 near Dodge Center.  The Minnesota State Patrol said the 42-year-old woman was killed in the crash.

MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson said the victim's family is being notified, and that her name will be released after that happens.

The accident happened about 9:52 a.m. as the woman lost control of her eastbound 2011 Ford Ranger on an icy stretch of Highway 14 east of Dodge Center.  MSP said the highway had snow and ice on it where the rollover occurred. 

