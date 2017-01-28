UPDATE: State Patrol IDs Rochester woman killed in Dodge County wreck

The State Patrol has released the name of a woman killed in an ice-related wreck in Dodge County Saturday morning.

Stephanie Dawn Sholtz, 42, of Rochester, was driving her pickup truck westbound on Highway 14, east of Dodge Center, when she lost control on the icy road and rolled over, according to the State Patrol incident report. It happened at 9:52 a.m. Saturday.

The State Patrol says Sholtz died at the scene. No one else was hurt.



