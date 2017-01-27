Red Wing to replace aging Eisenhower bridge starting in spring

The Eisenhower bridge has joined Red Wing to Wisconsin since 1960, but its outdated design puts it at a fracture risk, but soon there will be a brand new bridge in its place.

And according to the plans for the bridge, the construction won't be impacting traffic in the slightest.

"Even though this is a four year bridge project, it's really being done where the traffic will be maintained over the old bridge consistently through the whole project," said Red Wing Planning Director Brian Peterson.

Officials plan to use the new construction to also make the new bridge more accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

"The new bridge will have trails on the side of the bridge, it'll have overlooks on it," Peterson said. "It's going to be really a terrific draw for pedestrians and cyclists."

Organizers are also trying to make as little impact as possible on the local bat population. An endangered species of bat lives in the trees nearby, but because they're hibernating now, it's the right time begin removing trees in preparation of the bridge's construction.

"And so to make sure it's not disruptive to their homes while they're there," said Mike Dougherty with MnDOT. "That's why we're doing this tree removal coming up in the middle of winter."

It's all in a effort to get things right the first time, especially with the lifetime of the bridge.

"These bridges are meant to last 100 years so they'll be here long after we're done so it's really ensuring the future," Dougherty said.