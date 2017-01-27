Mower County farmers being warned about vegetative buffers

Nearly 300 Mower County landowners are beginning to receive notification letters regarding vegetative buffers on their property.

Buffer strips help control air, soil, and water quality by trapping sediment and enhancing filtration of nutrients by slowing down runoff from local streams. To keep up with revised state laws, some landowners will need to add more buffers to establish more perennial vegetation on about 280 acres of cropland.

A representative from Mower County soil and water conservation district says most landowners just need to buffer a small section of land to comply with the new state law.

The deadline for landowners to comply is November first.