Minnesota lawmaker wants bike lane restrictions

A Minnesota lawmaker wants to clamp down on the state's dedicated bike lanes, requiring users to go through a safety program and pay for a permit to use them.

Rep. Duane Quam, a Republican from Byron, says he worries that bikers who use the lanes unsafely will have an accident. His bill would also require users to be at least 15.

Biking advocates say the legislation is a step in the wrong direction. And angry bicyclists are taking to social media to say the bill is unfair.