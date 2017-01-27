Cuddyer and MacPhail elected into Twins Hall of Fame - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Cuddyer and MacPhail elected into Twins Hall of Fame

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

The Minnesota Twins announced today that former Twins outfielder Michael Cuddyer and former General Manager Andy MacPhail have been elected to the club’s Hall of Fame. Cuddyer and MacPhail will become the 29th and 30th members of the Twins Hall of Fame when they are inducted during separate on-field pre-game ceremonies scheduled for Hall of Fame Weekend, August 19-20 when the Twins host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field.

The Twins Hall of Fame, which honors players, managers, coaches and off-field personnel who have contributed to the organization’s growth and success since Minnesota broke into the major leagues in 1961, was created as part of the club’s 40th Season Celebration in 2000. 

“The Pohlad family and entire Minnesota Twins organization would like to congratulate Andy MacPhail and Michael Cuddyer on their well-deserved election to the Twins Hall of Fame,” Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Andy and Michael both made significant contributions to our franchise over an extended period of time. In addition, both men have earned widespread respect across our organization, within our industry and most importantly – with our fans.”

Cuddyer played 15 years in the major leagues, including 11 seasons with the Twins from 2001-11.  He finished his Twins career playing in 1,139 games with 1,106 hits, 239 doubles, 35 triples, 141 home runs, 580 RBI, 606 runs scored and 411 walks. Cuddyer was named to the 2011 American League All-Star team and was part of six Twins AL Central Division Championship teams. The Norfolk, VA, native was drafted by the Twins in the first round (9th overall) of the 1997 First-Year Player Draft and ranks ninth on the Twins all-time list in doubles, 10th in home runs and 11th in RBI.  The 37-year-old is one of 23 Twins to play 10-plus seasons with the club. Cuddyer rejoined the Twins organization as a Special Assistant on November 28, 2016.

MacPhail was named third General Manager in Twins history following the 1985 season.  He spent 10 seasons in the Twins Front Office, including nine seasons as the club’s General Manager from 1986-94.  During his tenure, he led the Twins to two World Championships, including the club’s first in 1987.  He was named The Sporting News Executive of the Year in 1991 with the Twins clinching their second World Series title after a regular season record of 95-67, following a last-place finish the previous season and just 74 wins.  During his leadership, the Twins compiled a record of 710-699.  MacPhail has since gone on to hold such positions as Chief Executive Officer for the Chicago Cubs from 1994-2006, President of Baseball Operations for the Baltimore Orioles from 2007-11, and President of the Philadelphia Phillies since June of 2015.

Cuddyer was elected by a 67-member committee consisting of local and national media, club officials, fans and past elected members, using rules similar to those necessary for election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. The 67-member committee annually considers “player” personnel for induction into the Twins Hall of Fame.

MacPhail was elected through the “Non-Player” Committee ballot, which consists of 24 voters; voting participants include all living Twins Hall of Famers, current Twins President, Chief Baseball Officer, Twins Hall of Fame Committee members and Minnesota Baseball historians.

The Twins Hall of Fame membership is permanently displayed in the Hall of Fame Gallery on the Target Field Suite Level as well as on Target Plaza and in the Minor League Clubhouse at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Ft. Myers, FL.

