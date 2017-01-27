Austin Police investigating early morning shooting

Police in Austin are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's southwest side Friday morning.

Police Chief Brian Krueger said a person driving a man to the hospital called 911 at 5:41 a.m. The 41-year-old man had been shot in the leg on the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue SW in Austin.

Officers went to the scene of the shooting, and spoke with the victim at Mayo Clinic Health System - Austin.

Krueger said the victim is from Darfur, a small town west of Mankato.

No further details on what led to the man being shot, or who shot him are available at this time.