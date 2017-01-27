Body camera video leads to Rochester assault arrest

Surveillance and body cam video helped police officers identify and arrest a man who allegedly assaulted another man earlier this week.

Rochester Police said Michael Brooks, 28 of Rochester was arrested Thursday at his home at 5920 Bandel Rd. NW #502.

Brooks is accused of hitting a 36-year-old man in the head on the corner of 3rd Street and 1st Avenue SW at 2 a.m. Sunday. The assault was caught on video from a street camera. Police were able to identify Brooks from an officer's body camera earlier that night.

The victim was knocked unconscious for about five minutes and suffered minor head injuries and a possible concussion.

Police carried out a search warrant Thursday for the clothing Brooks was wearing during the assault, and found evidence of narcotics in the process.

Brooks is facing 3rd degree assault and 5th degree marijuana possession charges. Officers have not been able to identify a motive for the assault.