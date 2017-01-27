MPCA issues fines for environmental violations

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is fining 43 individuals and companies for not following state and federal environmental laws during the final months of 2016.

Seven of those charged in the ongoing effort to promote environmentally friendly behavior are from the Rochester area.

The fines vary, based on a number of factors, including how much environmental harm was caused, whether it was a repeat offense, and how quickly the problem is fixed.

The largest fine in our area went to Leth Sewer Service in Mantorville. The company was fined $20,000 for subsurface septic treatment systems violations.

Also fined in our area were Ben Thatcher, the City of Fountain, Bob Braaten Construction, Inc., Gillette Group Pepsi Cola Co., Foremost Farms USA Cooperative, and Glenn & Colette Holst.