Free services available to those in need at annual Project Community Connect event

The Homeless Community Network of Olmsted County will host its annual Project Community Connect event at Mayo High School Friday.

Dozens of volunteers will offer free services, like free haircuts, flu shots and HIV testing, as well as legal, tax, employment and MNsure advice for those who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Rochester Public Transit will also provide free transportation to Mayo High School for the event. People looking for a ride will just have to let the driver know they would like to go to "Project Community Connect."