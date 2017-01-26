Trump pushes back on Sanctuary Cities

Mayors all over the country are standing up to the executive order signed by President Trump cracking down on sanctuary cities.

A Sanctuary City is one that adopts a policy of protecting illegal immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws, and they separate the work of local law enforcement from federal agencies.

When it comes to this issue, IMAA doesn't see Sanctuary Cities as the right way to go about things.

At the same time they also don't believe imposing harsh immigration laws is the answer either. "You know our organization, IMAA, exists to build bridges and we are concerned about any policy or any behavior that divides," said IMAA Executive Director Ron Buzard.

IMAA has helped many immigrants over the years transition to life in America.

They say with the system currently in place, it has gotten increasingly difficult to get visas, given a large back log, and they believe addressing that will fix underlying issues.

"Because people do want to come legally," Buzard said. "If we provide that avenue for people to come, our businesses and our economy needs them and for that to happen, I think reform is going to have to take place."

They also said the current discussion isn't helping any immigrants, documented or undocumented.

"All the discussion about immigration is couched in negative rhetoric right now," Buzard said.

Their argument is that when immigration in general is viewed as negative, it paints all immigrants in that light, even all the ones who followed all the laws.