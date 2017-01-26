Three indicted in Millville Gun Shop robbery

Three people have been indicted for their alleged roles in the Millville Gun Shop robbery.

Alex Boyd, 38, Trinity Wicka, 19, and Sasah Erdner, 30, all face multiple charges including possession of stolen firearms. Boyd, who is a convicted felon, was also charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

"This was one of the largest Minnesota gun shop burglaries we've seen in the past few years," said James Modzelewski, ATF Special Agent in Charge. "Although we've been able to identify folks involved in the robbery and have recovered some of the stolen firearms, there are still a number of guns left to recover. Anyone with information regarding the remaining firearms is encouraged to reach out to ATF or local authorities. It's been a pleasure to work with the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Winona County Sheriff's Office, the Winona Police Department and the Winona County Attorney's office, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them."

According to the indictment, on the evening of Sept. 1, 2016, Wicka and others met and decided to rob the Millville Rod and Gun Shop. Early the next morning, Wicka and two of his associates robbed the gun shop by kicking in the door and breaking into glass display cases. They stole around 75 firearms, most of which were handguns.

Later that evening, Boyd and three other individuals committed two aggravated robberies in Winona, while in possession of some of the stolen Millville guns.

Two weeks later on Sept. 16, 2016, a juvenile was found in possession of 15 handguns that were all stolen from Millville.

