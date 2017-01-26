Gov. Dayton appoints new judge to fill Third Judicial District vacancy

Gov. Dayton is appointing a new judge for the third judicial district.

Today, Governor Mark Dayton announced the appointment of Carol M. Hanks as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. This vacancy was created upon the retirement of the Honorable Larry M. Collins, and will be chambered at Waseca in Waseca County.

“Through her significant professional accomplishments, Ms. Carol M. Hanks has demonstrated her fairness and acumen,” said Governor Dayton. “Her service on committees focused on judicial ethics and justice for children shows her commitment to fairness and service. I thank her for taking on this important role.”

Ms. Hanks is a shareholder at Patton, Hoversten & Berg, P.A., where she handles cases in family and criminal law, estate planning, and probate and trust administration. Previously, she was a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Renee L. Worke, the Honorable Casey J. Christian, and the Honorable Joseph A. Bueltel in the Third Judicial District. She earned her B.S. from Minnesota State University and her J.D. from Mitchell Hamline College of Law.

Ms. Hanks is a member of the Fifth District Bar Association, member and past president of the Steele County Bar Association, member of the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Fifth District Ethics Committee, and a Children’s Justice Initiative committee member for Steele and Waseca Counties.

Minnesota’s Third Judicial District consists of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Winona Counties.