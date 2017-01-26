Miracle Mile Development: A shop-owner's point of view

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding.More >>
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is working with the DEA to help out. 5 different cities in Fillmore county had collection areas for people to come by and drop off any old prescription drugs. The goal was to give people a safe way to get rid of any unwanted dugs and prevent people from abusing them.More >>
Minnesota Republicans picked political newcomer Jennifer Carnahan to be their new state party chair in a surprise victory over three established GOP candidates. Carnahan on Saturday received more votes than former state Senate Republican Leader David Hann and Chris Fields, the deputy chair of the Minnesota Republican Party. Republican National Committeeman Rick Rice also fell short to Carnahan.More >>
Squadrons of Minnesotans festooned in lime green safety vests were out this Saturday fulfilling a MInnesota tradition--giving the neighborhoods and roadside ditches a thorough spring cleaning. Teams of volunteers participating in the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Adopt a Highway" program were out along Highway 52 in southwest Rochester. MnDOT estimates that it saves $7 million a year through the help of the program.More >>
While the decision is not official, the Diocese of Winona plans to sever ties with Boy Scouts of America. Bishop John Quinn raised the issue at a meeting with Catholic Committee on Scouting members in mid-April.More >>
Friday was a night of closure for many in the Rochester community. The Golden Hill School will soon be demolished, but not before those who wished to bid it adieu got the opportunity. Dozens of community members spent their Friday evening going through the old school building. Through the years, the building has hosted a number of grade-levels and programs. Most recently, the Golden Hill School was occupied by programs with the Rochester Alternative Learning Center, or ALC. The A...More >>
One man is in custody in Rochester for an attempted murder in Miami-Dade county in Florida. Friday morning, US Marshals requested the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office to serve a fugitive arrest warrant.More >>
It was more than just an auto shop. For one Rochester family, it was their "home away from home." Now, they are working to rebuild their business after it was destroyed by a fire. The blaze started on the night of April 14 at Werkstatt 533, a European auto service shop located at 533 6th Ave. NW.More >>
Byron High School was vandalized in the early hours Friday morning. Graffiti and eggs were used to ruin school property. The school building, as well as the electronic sign and bear statue out front, were covered with red, green, white, and black graffiti. The school's front windows and electronic sign were also hit with eggs. Two volunteers were out front cleaning the graffiti and eggs off the windows. According to the school's principal, Steven Willman, students, parents...More >>
An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane. Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated fro...More >>
Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows. An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.More >>
