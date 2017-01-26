Miracle Mile Development: A shop-owner's point of view - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Miracle Mile Development: A shop-owner's point of view

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Miracle Mile Project has been a  hot-button development project in Rochester ever since its announcement in July of last year.

Thursday afternoon, we learned the viewpoints of one major player in the game.

Most of the coverage on anything related to the Miracle Mile Development has been related to plans from the developers and feedback from community members. But how do the shop owners feel?

Scott Johnson, owner of S.J. Jewelers told KTTC not a day goes by in which he isn't faced with a certain question.

"People ask all the time, 'what's gonna happen to you?', 'what's gonna happen to your business?', 'what's gonna happen to some of the other businesses?'” explained Scott.

With the proposed Miracle Mile Development project, many people automatically assume current shops will close.

"What's gonna happen is we're going to revitalize and redevelop the South end of Miracle Mile. Bring in a major tenant and provide some additional housing which will be a real impetus to the shopping center," said Scott.

Having called the Miracle Mile Shopping Center his business' home for 30 years, Johnson and his family-run shop have no plans to close its doors.

"Perfect, prime location, we've got Highway 52 we've got 60,000 cars a day going by and we wouldn't want to be anywhere else," said Peggy Johnson, Scott's wife.

"When you bring in a major anchor in this grocery chain which is well known, that will certainly bring traffic and traffic does drive business," explained Scott.

Those living in the Kutzky Park neighborhood are mostly excited for the project, except for one aspect, design, which they've made known loud and clear at council meetings.

As far as business is concerned, all is well.

"Miracle Mile, we want the people to know and the public to know, is alive and well,” said Scott.

As Scott Johnson once said at a public hearing "In order to be successful, you have to meet change with change."

So far, only one store has closed its doors, Ace Hardware. The owners decided to focus on other area stores while the Miracle Mile is under construction.

Scott Johnson said there are currently 14 stores at Miracle Mile, including his shop, and none of them are planning to close their doors.

He said he's excited about the future of the Miracle Mile following the project's completion.

The Miracle Mile Development Project is expected to go before City Council, once again, at the meeting on February 6. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Leaky walls and loose panels at Vikings stadium

    Leaky walls and loose panels at Vikings stadium

    U.S. Bank Stadium in MinneapolisU.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
    Minnesota Vikings stadium officials say they're concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the new $1.1 billion facility. The Star Tribune reports that stadium executives said Friday that zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels' durability are a health and safety concern. U.S. Bank Stadium has been open only nine months. The facility's general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium ...More >>
    Minnesota Vikings stadium officials say they're concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the new $1.1 billion facility. The Star Tribune reports that stadium executives said Friday that zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels' durability are a health and safety concern. U.S. Bank Stadium has been open only nine months. The facility's general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium ...More >>

  • Protesters march to Defund Planned Parenthoood

    Protesters march to Defund Planned Parenthoood

    Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding. 

    More >>

    Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding. 

    More >>

  • Fillmore County Sheriff's Office disposes of old prescription drugs

    Fillmore County Sheriff's Office disposes of old prescription drugs

    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is working with the DEA to help out. 5 different cities in Fillmore county had collection areas for people to come by and drop off any old prescription drugs. The goal was to give people a safe way to get rid of any unwanted dugs and prevent people from abusing them.

    More >>

    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is working with the DEA to help out. 5 different cities in Fillmore county had collection areas for people to come by and drop off any old prescription drugs. The goal was to give people a safe way to get rid of any unwanted dugs and prevent people from abusing them.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Leaky walls and loose panels at Vikings stadium

    Leaky walls and loose panels at Vikings stadium

    U.S. Bank Stadium in MinneapolisU.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
    Minnesota Vikings stadium officials say they're concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the new $1.1 billion facility. The Star Tribune reports that stadium executives said Friday that zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels' durability are a health and safety concern. U.S. Bank Stadium has been open only nine months. The facility's general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium ...More >>
    Minnesota Vikings stadium officials say they're concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the new $1.1 billion facility. The Star Tribune reports that stadium executives said Friday that zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels' durability are a health and safety concern. U.S. Bank Stadium has been open only nine months. The facility's general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium ...More >>

  • Protesters march to Defund Planned Parenthoood

    Protesters march to Defund Planned Parenthoood

    Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding. 

    More >>

    Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding. 

    More >>

  • Byron High School vandalized early Friday morning

    Byron High School vandalized early Friday morning

    Byron High School was vandalized in the early hours Friday morning. Graffiti and eggs were used to ruin school property. The school building, as well as the electronic sign and bear statue out front, were covered with red, green, white, and black graffiti. The school's front windows and electronic sign were also hit with eggs. Two volunteers were out front cleaning the graffiti and eggs off the windows. According to the school's principal, Steven Willman, students, parents...

    More >>

    Byron High School was vandalized in the early hours Friday morning. Graffiti and eggs were used to ruin school property. The school building, as well as the electronic sign and bear statue out front, were covered with red, green, white, and black graffiti. The school's front windows and electronic sign were also hit with eggs. Two volunteers were out front cleaning the graffiti and eggs off the windows. According to the school's principal, Steven Willman, students, parents...

    More >>

  • Semi driver falls asleep at the wheel on I-90; his load of Mike's Hard Lemonade is dumped into the median

    Semi driver falls asleep at the wheel on I-90; his load of Mike's Hard Lemonade is dumped into the median

    An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane.  Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated fro...

    More >>

    An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane.  Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated fro...

    More >>

  • Olmsted County Sheriff arrests wanted man from Florida

    Olmsted County Sheriff arrests wanted man from Florida

    One man is in custody in Rochester for an attempted murder in Miami-Dade county in Florida.  Friday morning, US Marshals requested the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office to serve a fugitive arrest warrant. 

    More >>

    One man is in custody in Rochester for an attempted murder in Miami-Dade county in Florida.  Friday morning, US Marshals requested the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office to serve a fugitive arrest warrant. 

    More >>

  • Rochester police arrest "peeper" suspect roaming neighborhood at 4 a.m.

    Rochester police arrest "peeper" suspect roaming neighborhood at 4 a.m.

    Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows.  An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.

    More >>

    Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows.  An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.

    More >>

  • After losing Rochester auto shop in fire, owner says 'we're not going to give up'

    After losing Rochester auto shop in fire, owner says 'we're not going to give up'

    Owner Dave Colestock stands among the rubble of his car shop.Owner Dave Colestock stands among the rubble of his car shop.

    It was more than just an auto shop. For one Rochester family, it was their "home away from home." Now, they are working to rebuild their business after it was destroyed by a fire. The blaze started on the night of April 14 at Werkstatt 533, a European auto service shop located at 533 6th Ave. NW.

    More >>

    It was more than just an auto shop. For one Rochester family, it was their "home away from home." Now, they are working to rebuild their business after it was destroyed by a fire. The blaze started on the night of April 14 at Werkstatt 533, a European auto service shop located at 533 6th Ave. NW.

    More >>

  • Diocese of Winona plans to sever ties with Boy Scouts of America

    Diocese of Winona plans to sever ties with Boy Scouts of America

    While the decision is not official, the Diocese of Winona plans to sever ties with Boy Scouts of America.  Bishop John Quinn raised the issue at a meeting with Catholic Committee on Scouting members in mid-April.

    More >>

    While the decision is not official, the Diocese of Winona plans to sever ties with Boy Scouts of America.  Bishop John Quinn raised the issue at a meeting with Catholic Committee on Scouting members in mid-April.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.