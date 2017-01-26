Health insurance premium relief bill headed to Gov. Dayton's des - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Health insurance premium relief bill headed to Gov. Dayton's desk

Minnesota Senate takes vote on premium relief bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

A conference committee bill passed in both the Minnesota House and Senate on Thursday. The bill will head to Governor Dayton's desk where he is expected to sign it into law.

The bill passed in the Senate with a vote of 47 to 19 and in the House with a vote of 108 to 19.

The conference committee bill includes $327 million in state funds that will cut monthly premiums by 25% for customers on the individual market who do not qualify for MNSure tax credits. The bill would require health carriers to subsidize qualifying customers’ premiums then seek a reimbursement from the state. 

By April, 125,000 residents will start getting premium relief, maybe even sooner if insurance plans can do it quicker. 

In order to get to this point, different health care bills were passed in the House and Senate. Since the bills had the same goal(s) in mind but different provisions within each bill, a conference committee was assembled. The conference committee is made up of legislators from both the House and Senate. They assembled to compromise the provisions in both versions of the House and Senate bills, eventually making one final bipartisan bill.

Senator Dave Senjem (R) said lawmakers are finally on the road to repairing the healthcare issue. "Today we're able to come together with bipartisan votes...so it's nothing but positive standpoint for insurance reform in Minnesota." However, just because the bill passed doesn't mean it's perfect. "We'll take this then we'll come back and do some other reform provision. This is the start to a journey but an important start in terms of getting going on the issue."

The for-profit HMOs included in the bill worries members of the DFL party. "If I had an area that was of the greatest concern to those in my caucus it would be the for-profit part. What we want is to have healthcare be affordable for Minnesotans, so companies that are for-profit are supposed to be looking out for their owners and shareholders and not necessarily the people they serve," said Senator Nick Frentz (DFL) of North Mankato. Frentz said he would have preferred a bill that would have been just premium relief. "Then we could talk about and take the time to make these reforms right, which everyone agrees are needed...[but] I voted for the bill. This gets premium relief to those in the individual market much sooner. If I had a concern it would be the way this may affect hospitals, clinics, and doctors in rural Minnesota. We have some reforms in the bills and the way that plays out for those providers is yet to be determined."

In a press release from the Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the Minnesota House Republican Caucus, GOP-led reforms included in the bill include:

  • Allowing for-profit HMOs to operate in Minnesota (like most states) which will increase options for consumers
  • Modifying stop loss coverage to make it easier for more small businesses to offer affordable insurance to their employees.
  • Providing greater transparency for proposed insurance premium changes by requiring earlier disclosure of proposed rates.
  • Allowing Agricultural Cooperatives to offer group health insurance to their members so farmers and their families can get better access to care and more affordable coverage.
  • Ensuring Minnesota employees can benefit from the recently passed federal 21st Century Cures Act which allows employers to make pre-tax contributions toward employee health insurance costs.
  • Network adequacy reform that will assist in ensuring more options for residents in rural Minnesota. 
  • Prohibiting surprise billing to protect consumers from previously undisclosed costs.

The governor also received part of his wish which includes insurers giving instant discounts to customers.

The bill’s next stop is Governor Dayton’s desk, and the governor has said publicly he will sign it.

