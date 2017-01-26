KTTC Drone Cam shows cleanup of diesel fuel from pipeline break - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

KTTC Drone Cam shows cleanup of diesel fuel from pipeline break in northern Iowa

Posted: Updated:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
NEAR HANLONTOWN, Iowa (KTTC) -

Contaminated snow and slush soaked with 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel is being hauled away by truck from the site of a pipeline break in northern Iowa.  The pipeline burst Wednesday morning about 5 a.m. and is being called the largest spill of diesel fuel in the U.S. since 2010.

The pictures on the side show how it looks from the KTTC Drone Cam near Hanlontown. About 70 workers have been on the scene capturing the 138-thousand gallons that leaked out of the underground pipeline.  From the air, it is clear that front-end loaders were scraping up fuel-soaked snow and soil and filling trucks.

Tom Byers of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Magellan Midstream Partners said a loss of pressure was detected in the company control room in Tulsa about 5 a.m. Wednesday. Byers said crews immediately shut down the pipeline from Rosemount, Minnesota to Mason City and a search began for evidence of a leak.

"It is an underground pipeline," said Byers.  "We immediately began marshaling resources and after finding the spill we have been recovering the product, which is diesel fuel. We are now entering the repair phase."

By Thursday afternoon, Byers said repair crews had cut out a 15-foot section of the 12-inch diameter pipeline and were welding a replacement pipe in its place. Byers said there was no environmental damage but the KTTC team on-site witnessed people testing the water of a nearby stream, evidently monitoring for any signs of contamination.

The Associated Press is reporting the incident is the sixth largest refined petroleum spill reported by companies to the U.S. Department of Transportation this decade.   According to the department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration records, it is the largest diesel spill since January, 2010.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Leaky walls and loose panels at Vikings stadium

    Leaky walls and loose panels at Vikings stadium

    U.S. Bank Stadium in MinneapolisU.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
    Minnesota Vikings stadium officials say they're concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the new $1.1 billion facility. The Star Tribune reports that stadium executives said Friday that zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels' durability are a health and safety concern. U.S. Bank Stadium has been open only nine months. The facility's general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium ...More >>
    Minnesota Vikings stadium officials say they're concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the new $1.1 billion facility. The Star Tribune reports that stadium executives said Friday that zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels' durability are a health and safety concern. U.S. Bank Stadium has been open only nine months. The facility's general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium ...More >>

  • Protesters march to Defund Planned Parenthoood

    Protesters march to Defund Planned Parenthoood

    Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding. 

    More >>

    Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding. 

    More >>

  • Fillmore County Sheriff's Office disposes of old prescription drugs

    Fillmore County Sheriff's Office disposes of old prescription drugs

    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is working with the DEA to help out. 5 different cities in Fillmore county had collection areas for people to come by and drop off any old prescription drugs. The goal was to give people a safe way to get rid of any unwanted dugs and prevent people from abusing them.

    More >>

    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is working with the DEA to help out. 5 different cities in Fillmore county had collection areas for people to come by and drop off any old prescription drugs. The goal was to give people a safe way to get rid of any unwanted dugs and prevent people from abusing them.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Leaky walls and loose panels at Vikings stadium

    Leaky walls and loose panels at Vikings stadium

    U.S. Bank Stadium in MinneapolisU.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
    Minnesota Vikings stadium officials say they're concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the new $1.1 billion facility. The Star Tribune reports that stadium executives said Friday that zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels' durability are a health and safety concern. U.S. Bank Stadium has been open only nine months. The facility's general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium ...More >>
    Minnesota Vikings stadium officials say they're concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the new $1.1 billion facility. The Star Tribune reports that stadium executives said Friday that zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels' durability are a health and safety concern. U.S. Bank Stadium has been open only nine months. The facility's general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium ...More >>

  • Protesters march to Defund Planned Parenthoood

    Protesters march to Defund Planned Parenthoood

    Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding. 

    More >>

    Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Rochester's Planned Parenthood clinic, Saturday, in an effort to defund it. They say that since Planned Parenthood performs abortions, they shouldn't receive federal funding. 

    More >>

  • Byron High School vandalized early Friday morning

    Byron High School vandalized early Friday morning

    Byron High School was vandalized in the early hours Friday morning. Graffiti and eggs were used to ruin school property. The school building, as well as the electronic sign and bear statue out front, were covered with red, green, white, and black graffiti. The school's front windows and electronic sign were also hit with eggs. Two volunteers were out front cleaning the graffiti and eggs off the windows. According to the school's principal, Steven Willman, students, parents...

    More >>

    Byron High School was vandalized in the early hours Friday morning. Graffiti and eggs were used to ruin school property. The school building, as well as the electronic sign and bear statue out front, were covered with red, green, white, and black graffiti. The school's front windows and electronic sign were also hit with eggs. Two volunteers were out front cleaning the graffiti and eggs off the windows. According to the school's principal, Steven Willman, students, parents...

    More >>

  • Semi driver falls asleep at the wheel on I-90; his load of Mike's Hard Lemonade is dumped into the median

    Semi driver falls asleep at the wheel on I-90; his load of Mike's Hard Lemonade is dumped into the median

    An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane.  Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated fro...

    More >>

    An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane.  Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated fro...

    More >>

  • Rochester police arrest "peeper" suspect roaming neighborhood at 4 a.m.

    Rochester police arrest "peeper" suspect roaming neighborhood at 4 a.m.

    Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows.  An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.

    More >>

    Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows.  An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.

    More >>

  • After losing Rochester auto shop in fire, owner says 'we're not going to give up'

    After losing Rochester auto shop in fire, owner says 'we're not going to give up'

    Owner Dave Colestock stands among the rubble of his car shop.Owner Dave Colestock stands among the rubble of his car shop.

    It was more than just an auto shop. For one Rochester family, it was their "home away from home." Now, they are working to rebuild their business after it was destroyed by a fire. The blaze started on the night of April 14 at Werkstatt 533, a European auto service shop located at 533 6th Ave. NW.

    More >>

    It was more than just an auto shop. For one Rochester family, it was their "home away from home." Now, they are working to rebuild their business after it was destroyed by a fire. The blaze started on the night of April 14 at Werkstatt 533, a European auto service shop located at 533 6th Ave. NW.

    More >>

  • Fillmore County Sheriff's Office disposes of old prescription drugs

    Fillmore County Sheriff's Office disposes of old prescription drugs

    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is working with the DEA to help out. 5 different cities in Fillmore county had collection areas for people to come by and drop off any old prescription drugs. The goal was to give people a safe way to get rid of any unwanted dugs and prevent people from abusing them.

    More >>

    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back day and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is working with the DEA to help out. 5 different cities in Fillmore county had collection areas for people to come by and drop off any old prescription drugs. The goal was to give people a safe way to get rid of any unwanted dugs and prevent people from abusing them.

    More >>

  • Olmsted County Sheriff arrests wanted man from Florida

    Olmsted County Sheriff arrests wanted man from Florida

    One man is in custody in Rochester for an attempted murder in Miami-Dade county in Florida.  Friday morning, US Marshals requested the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office to serve a fugitive arrest warrant. 

    More >>

    One man is in custody in Rochester for an attempted murder in Miami-Dade county in Florida.  Friday morning, US Marshals requested the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office to serve a fugitive arrest warrant. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.