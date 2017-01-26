KTTC Drone Cam shows cleanup of diesel fuel from pipeline break in northern Iowa

Contaminated snow and slush soaked with 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel is being hauled away by truck from the site of a pipeline break in northern Iowa. The pipeline burst Wednesday morning about 5 a.m. and is being called the largest spill of diesel fuel in the U.S. since 2010.

The pictures on the side show how it looks from the KTTC Drone Cam near Hanlontown. About 70 workers have been on the scene capturing the 138-thousand gallons that leaked out of the underground pipeline. From the air, it is clear that front-end loaders were scraping up fuel-soaked snow and soil and filling trucks.

Tom Byers of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Magellan Midstream Partners said a loss of pressure was detected in the company control room in Tulsa about 5 a.m. Wednesday. Byers said crews immediately shut down the pipeline from Rosemount, Minnesota to Mason City and a search began for evidence of a leak.

"It is an underground pipeline," said Byers. "We immediately began marshaling resources and after finding the spill we have been recovering the product, which is diesel fuel. We are now entering the repair phase."

By Thursday afternoon, Byers said repair crews had cut out a 15-foot section of the 12-inch diameter pipeline and were welding a replacement pipe in its place. Byers said there was no environmental damage but the KTTC team on-site witnessed people testing the water of a nearby stream, evidently monitoring for any signs of contamination.

The Associated Press is reporting the incident is the sixth largest refined petroleum spill reported by companies to the U.S. Department of Transportation this decade. According to the department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration records, it is the largest diesel spill since January, 2010.