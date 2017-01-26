Last pipeline protesters weigh whether to fight or leave

Most of the demonstrators who gathered on the North Dakota plains to oppose the Dakota Access oil pipeline declared victory and departed their snowy protest camp last month.

That was after the Army announced it would halt the project.

Now that President Donald Trump's administration is pushing to complete the pipeline, the few hundred protesters still living on the wind-whipped prairie must decide what to do - accept the likely defeat and leave, or stay and continue to fight.

Some vow to remain, but Trump's action seems unlikely to spark a major rejuvenation of the depleted camp of people who dubbed themselves "water protectors."

Trump on Tuesday ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its Dec. 4 decision to stop the construction to allow time for more environmental study.