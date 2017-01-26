Twin Cities officials review Trump's sanctuary cities order - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Twin Cities officials review Trump's sanctuary cities order

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Officials in the Twin Cities are reviewing President Donald Trump's executive order that cuts funding for so-called sanctuary cities. They say the impact of the order is not yet clear.

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman says it applies to cities that willfully violate federal law. Coleman says St. Paul is not in violation. St. Paul and many other cities have ordinances that create a distinction between the duties of local law enforcement officers and those of federal immigration agents.

Across the river in Minneapolis, Mayor Betsy Hodges says the city attorney is reviewing the order. Hodges says the city's separation ordinance makes all the people of Minneapolis safer because victims of crime, and witnesses to crime, are more likely to come forward if they're not in danger of being deported.

