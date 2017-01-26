Crews shut down Hwy 52 entrance ramp at I-90 to remove semi trailer

A busy highway ramp near Rochester was blocked off Thursday morning as crews removed a semi trailer that crashed during Wednesday's snow storm.

The tractor trailer rolled off the ramp going from westbound I-90 to northbound Highway 52, southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning.

The driver wore a seat belt and was not hurt, but the tractor-trailer rolled down a hill.

Thursday morning, crews pulled the semi-trailer back onto the road and worked to haul the vehicle away.

The storm caused dozens of accidents in Rochester. Rochester Police said officers responded to 27 property damage related accidents during the the course of the storm.

Officers also responded to one injury accident involving a 14-year-old who was struck by a car on 4th Street and 23rd Avenue SW. Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported.

Police said although the snow has stopped, icy roads were to blame for seven more accidents Thursday morning.