Throwback Thursday: A snowy day at the airport

By the 1940s, Rochester's airport serviced well over 10,000 flights annually, so with the help of a few plows to clear the runways, a little snow in the winter of 1946 couldn't stop planes from using the airport as usual.

In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Plows worked hard to clear what was clearly a major snowfall, with beautiful, arching snow streams blowing the snow off the runway.

And even though it's still hard to tell where the ground ends and the sky begins, it's apparently not a problem for the planes.

One is up in the air, with a pilot that must have had a fantastic view of the winter wonderland below.

