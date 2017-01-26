Man who killed Jacob Wetterling sent to prison near Boston

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The man who admitted last year to killing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling in 1989 in central Minnesota is serving his sentence at a federal prison outside Boston.

Fifty-three-year-old Danny Heinrich is listed as an inmate at the Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts. His release date is listed as March 28, 2033.

Last year, Heinrich was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography. As part of a plea deal, he confessed to kidnapping, molesting and killing Jacob, though he was not charged in the boy's murder.

The confession ended a mystery that haunted Minnesota for nearly three decades.

Jacob's abduction gained national attention and led to changes in sex offender registry laws.

