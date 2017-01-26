McDonald's fans can snag a bottle of Big Mac Sauce Thursday only

There's good news for fans of McDonald's classic burger - the Big Mac. In honor of the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac coming to the menu, the restaurant chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its famous Big Mac Sauce Thursday only.

Only two McDonald's locations in Minnesota are participating in the giveaway, and one of them is in Rochester. The restaurant on Apache Drive SW next to the Apache Mall is the place to snag a bottle. Customers in the Twin Cities area can visit the restaurant on 15th Avenue SE in Minneapolis.

There are also two locations in Iowa that are participating. One is on Allison Street in Charles City, and the other is the Morningside location in Sioux City.

Wisconsin residents can take advantage of the giveaway at nine locations, with the restaurant on WI-16 in Onalaska being the closest to the KTTC viewing area.

To get the freebie, customers need to share the secret code, "There's a Big Mac for that" to a crew member.

McDonald's officials warn that the giveaway is a first come, first served situation.