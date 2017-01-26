United Way of Olmsted County to recognize partners at annual celebration

The United Way of Olmsted County will honor those in the community who work year-round to improve the lives of others at the annual Celebration of Caring and Giving Thursday.

Community leaders and non-profit organizations will gather to celebrate the past year of hard work. The United Way will recognize its partners and employee campaigns and present the Live United Award, among others.

At last year's dinner, the group announced it had exceeded its $4.1 million fundraising goal.

Thursday's event will kick off in the Heritage Hall at the Kahler Grand Hotel at 5 p.m. and all are welcome. Tickets cost $10.