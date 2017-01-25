Health insurance premium relief coming to thousands of Minnesotans

Around 123,000 Minnesotans currently get their health insurance through the individual market, and they struggle to pay their health insurance premiums.

Thanks to a bill expected to be passed Thursday, they are expected to start seeing some relief.

It's thanks to compromise in Saint Paul.

"We took the governors numbers on the money side," Representative Greg Davids, who participated in the conference committee for this bill, said. "But then the governor came through and agreed to several reforms that are going to be very very important in getting stability here and getting a market in 2018."

This 25 percent premium relief has long been part of Governor Dayton's plans

"Really the republicans should have agreed to that about 90 days ago," Representative Tina Liebling said.

In order to get the relief bill passed the governor had to agree to some republican provisions

"Yes we have some money but you can throw all the money you want to at a problem and if there's not something to buy then you have some problems," Davids said.

Those other provisions include allowing for-profit health insurers in the state and permitting farmers to form farm co-ops in order to buy group insurance.

Republicans in the legislature believe these provisions will ensure that there won't be a future need for premium relief.

However, Democrats think they should have been discussed further, seeing as they might have long term concerns,

This concerns them because of the possibility of the Trump administration repealing the affordable care act.

"That can take billions of dollars out of Minnesota it can completely disrupt our insurance markets and so for us to be making big changes right now, I think is not a smart idea," Liebling said.

At the end of the day both sides agree that the premium relief was needed to ease the burden.