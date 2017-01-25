Minnesota soldiers deployed to Guantanamo Bay

For the first time ever, soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard are being deployed to Guantanamo Bay.

More than 120 Soldiers from the Monticello-based 257th Military Police Company will be deploying to U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in support of Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

The unit will provide safe, humane, legal and transparent care and custody of detainees at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facilities. Prior to deployment, the Soldiers will receive specialized training and certifications based on the strictly-enforced standard operating procedures within the facilities and will receive additional on-the-job training once they arrive.

The 257th Military Police Company deployed to Iraq from 2004-2005 (as D Battery, 216th Air Defense Artillery) and to Afghanistan from 2012-2013 where they were responsible for coaching, teaching and mentoring members of the Afghan National Army.

This will be the first time a Minnesota National Guard unit has deployed to Guantanamo Bay.

A deployment ceremony is taking place on Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m. at the Monticello High School Auditorium.