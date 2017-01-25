Snowstorm ends, cleanup just getting started in Southeast Minnesota

Southeast Minnesota's first major snowstorm this month has come to an end. But for many, the work is just getting started. From shoveling driveways to treating roads, it'll be a busy rest of the week.

Generally, areas north of Rochester received less snow while places south of the city received more. Between 7 to 8.5 inches of snow fell in the Rochester area. Meanwhile, Stewartville had 11 inches of snow while Austin had 9.

Rochester native Amber Knowles has been shoveling snow as a side job for a few years. She said she had to help clear snow at 30 houses Wednesday, and she did so without a jacket.

"Well, it gets hot, you know, like if you're out there moving all the snow -- the snow is really heavy," Knowles explained. "That's why I actually like doing this on the side for a job because it's a good workout actually, and it helps other people, I guess."

While some did the heavy-lifting, others headed for the hills. Many kids went sledding Wednesday because schools were canceled.

"I screamed and then I went outside and rolled in the snow," said elementary school student Gabe Dozois of his reaction to having a day off.

Although a few flurries may come in the next few days, no accumulation is expected.