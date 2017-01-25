Fire rekindles, destroys Kalmes family home near Rollingstone

Firefighters from Altura, Rollingstone and Lewiston worked through an overnight snowstorm Wednesday battling a fire that eventually destroyed a family's home. They used tankers hauling water from nearby towns and were able to put it out by 3 a.m. But the fire somehow rekindled after everyone had left the scene.

The old farmhouse at 20395 County Road 27 was the home of Steve and Bonnie Kalmes, and Altura Fire Chief Dave Sobek said it was the house where Steve lived growing up.

Chief Sobek said Kalmes woke up to the smell of smoke about midnight and found fire in the basement along the wall baseboard. He called for help and the couple was able to escape the fire without being hurt.

"Looks like it started in the wall baseboard and it got up into the wall," said Chief Sobek. "We tore off some siding to get at it... damage was limited to the basement and the living room. So we were sure there were no hot spots and we left about 3 a.m."

But the fire chief said firefighters were paged back out there at 7 a.m. and when they got back to the scene it was "fully involved."

"They got a few things out, figured they would go back today and get more since the fire was out," said Chief Sobek. He said a neighbor was helping them with a place to stay.

"Bonnie was a teacher at L-A schools for 40 years, many of the firefighters had her as a teacher," said the fire chief. He indicated the school was organizing a way to help the family.