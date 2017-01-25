Heavy snow slows commute, sends dozens of vehicles off the road

Heavy snowfall Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning caused some sloppy driving conditions, slowing commutes across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation was reporting completely covered roads across the region throughout the morning, but conditions have since improved in the afternoon hours, as MnDOT was reporting partially covered roads across much of the area.

Although most drivers slowed their speeds to adjust for the sloppy conditions, a number of vehicles ended up off the road. The Minnesota State Patrol reports troopers responded to 13 property damage crashes, 1 crash involving an injury, and 46 vehicles that went off the road in the southeast Minnesota area as of 11:30 a.m.

Statewide, troopers responded to 113 crashes, 13 of them involving injuries, and 116 vehicles that spun out or went off the road.

One of those vehicles that went off the road was a semi truck that rolled over at the I-90 and Highway 52 interchange around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fortunately, the State Patrol reports no one was injured because the driver was wearing a seat belt.