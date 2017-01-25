Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

It's Friday night, which means Sports Extra with Pat Lund and Chris Barriere! Catch all of the local sports action live online.More >>
It was more than just an auto shop. For one Rochester family, it was their "home away from home." Now, they are working to rebuild their business after it was destroyed by a fire. The blaze started on the night of April 14 at Werkstatt 533, a European auto service shop located at 533 6th Ave. NW.More >>
Byron High School was vandalized in the early hours Friday morning. Graffiti and eggs were used to ruin school property. The school building, as well as the electronic sign and bear statue out front, were covered with red, green, white, and black graffiti. The school's front windows and electronic sign were also hit with eggs. Two volunteers were out front cleaning the graffiti and eggs off the windows. According to the school's principal, Steven Willman, students, parents...More >>
Concrete plans for Discovery Square--the cornerstone of the massive Destination Medical Center economic development in Rochester--were revealed Thursday morning. It will be built at the intersection of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest. The building will primarily serve as a space where researchers, educators, and, entrepreneurs can collaborate to advance research and provide better patient care at Mayo Clinic.More >>
The Cold War. The Cuban Missile Crisis. A time of uncertainty and fear. "People were afraid about the possibility of a nuclear war," Larry Dobson, a fallout shelter salesman in 1961, said. "It really seemed like a possibility at the time." With this very real fear of nuclear annihilation, there was a need to be prepared, at all times. Fallout shelters became commonplace. Even though most of them are gone now, some feel a subtle fear creeping back.More >>
A few surprises swooped in and dangled in front of youngsters at Saint Marys on Thursday afternoon. The chilly wet weather conditions on Thursday morning and afternoon didn't stop the superheroes from flying in front of the windows and putting a smile on the children's faces. Everyone's favorite heroes were there: Spiderman, the Hulk, Batman and Superman.More >>
The tug of war continues at the state capitol on some big issues that impact Minnesotans. But there's one issue that the House, Senate, and Governor Dayton seem to agree upon: financial relief for farmers and agricultural landowners when it comes to school bond referendums. Duane Alberts is a fifth generation dairy farmer in Pine Island. His property spans over 2,000 acres, and his crew milks 600 cows each day.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a group of men who allegedly threatened a man last night near Slatterly Park. The victim told police he was visiting at a home in the 900 block of 10 1/2 Street Southeast about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, and as he walked out to his car to leave, a group of men approached. He said one of them pointed a gun at him and threatened to "spray him up." TMore >>
Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows. An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.More >>
An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane. Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated fro...More >>
A few surprises swooped in and dangled in front of youngsters at Saint Marys on Thursday afternoon. The chilly wet weather conditions on Thursday morning and afternoon didn't stop the superheroes from flying in front of the windows and putting a smile on the children's faces. Everyone's favorite heroes were there: Spiderman, the Hulk, Batman and Superman.More >>
Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows. An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a group of men who allegedly threatened a man last night near Slatterly Park. The victim told police he was visiting at a home in the 900 block of 10 1/2 Street Southeast about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, and as he walked out to his car to leave, a group of men approached. He said one of them pointed a gun at him and threatened to "spray him up." TMore >>
Concrete plans for Discovery Square--the cornerstone of the massive Destination Medical Center economic development in Rochester--were revealed Thursday morning. It will be built at the intersection of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest. The building will primarily serve as a space where researchers, educators, and, entrepreneurs can collaborate to advance research and provide better patient care at Mayo Clinic.More >>
The Cold War. The Cuban Missile Crisis. A time of uncertainty and fear. "People were afraid about the possibility of a nuclear war," Larry Dobson, a fallout shelter salesman in 1961, said. "It really seemed like a possibility at the time." With this very real fear of nuclear annihilation, there was a need to be prepared, at all times. Fallout shelters became commonplace. Even though most of them are gone now, some feel a subtle fear creeping back.More >>
