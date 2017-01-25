SLIDESHOW: January 24-25 snowfall

The Cold War. The Cuban Missile Crisis. A time of uncertainty and fear. "People were afraid about the possibility of a nuclear war," Larry Dobson, a fallout shelter salesman in 1961, said. "It really seemed like a possibility at the time." With this very real fear of nuclear annihilation, there was a need to be prepared, at all times. Fallout shelters became commonplace. Even though most of them are gone now, some feel a subtle fear creeping back.