Rochester Police: Man released from jail steals credit cards, goes on shopping spree

A man released from jail was back behind bars just a few hours later after going on a shopping spree using stolen credit cards, the Rochester Police Department said.

Liban Barre, 31, of Brooklyn Park, was released at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, according to Capt. John Sherwin of Rochester Police.

Barre then walked to Limb Lab and stole credit cards from an employee's purse in a back room, said Capt. Sherwin.

Next, Barre hailed a cab and visited the Apache Mall and Best Buy, where he made thousands of dollars in purchases using the stolen cards, said Capt. Sherwin. He allegedly made:

$1,700 in purchases at Zales, including a diamond ring set;

$827 in purchases at Herberger's;

$571 in purchases at Best Buy;

$335 in purchases at Champs Sports;

$270 in purchases at Foot Locker;

$254 in purchases at Visionworks;

$284 in cab fare.

Total expenses: $4,241.

Capt. Sherwin said Barre was trying to return to Brooklyn Park, but the cab driver noticed the name on the cards was that of a female, so he called police.

Barre was arrested at 7 p.m. Tuesday, about four hours after he was first released from jail. He is now back behind bars and faces charges of felony theft and financial card transaction fraud.