Heavy snow knocks out power to hundreds of SE MN homes

Heavy snow has caused power outages across the southeastern corner of Minnesota Wednesday morning.

According to MiEnergy Cooperative, about 500 customers have been affected by outages since the snow started falling Tuesday night.

Heavy snow has caused power lines to sag, then bounce when the snow falls off, causing outages.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as road conditions will allow them to.

The MiEnergy power outage map can be found by clicking here. MiEnergy customers who have an outage to report should call 1-800-432-2285.

Rochester Public Utilities' power outage map also showed a number of customers without power Wednesday morning.

The power outage map showed approximately 220 RPU customers without power. One outage in the southeastern portion of Rochester affected 153 customers. Power to those customers appeared to be restored around 10:15 a.m. About 79 customers were also affected by an outage southwest of town.