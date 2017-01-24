Former Rochester Mayor Chuck Canfield passes away

A longtime Rochester city leader has died.

According to a local funeral home, former Rochester mayor Chuck Canfield passed away this morning after a long illness. He was 84 years old.

Canfield served as Rochester's second ward council member for a number of years before being elected as Mayor in 1995. His platform was based largely on the rising crime in Rochester. He served as mayor until January 2003, succeeded by current Mayor Ardelle Brede.

KTTC talked to Mayor Brede who is currently on a trip through India. He says Canfield was a mentor, a good friend and good leader for Rochester. And he will be sorely missed.