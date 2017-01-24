Integrated Transit Study Public Conversation allows public to vo - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Integrated Transit Study Public Conversation allows public to voice their input on transit options

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

As the city continues to grow with Destination Medical Center, how people get around the city is a big piece of the puzzle.

Consultants for the Integrated Transit Study hosted the first of four public conversation sessions at University of Minnesota Rochester.

The sessions allowed the consultants to share the latest findings in all four sub focus groups of the study which are: The Transit Circulation Study, The Street Use and Operations Study, The Parking and Travel Demand Management Study, and the City Loop Project Study.

At this informal meeting, the public learned about all four studies and had the opportunity to collaborate with consultants to help identify alternative forms of transportation.

Feedback from the public and those that use public transportation is extremely encouraged at these sessions, as this is what the future of Rochester could very likely be.

"Parking, we're under-served by parking downtown and it happens to me at least once a week where I come downtown and I can't find a parking place in one of the ramps and drive around from one to the next. And it's a bit of a stress. So that has to be fixed in the future. Something has to change," said Jeffrey Broberg, a geologist and environmental consultant, and Rochester resident.

Online comments for this first public conversation will also be received through January 31st.

There are forms online, which you can fill out by clicking on the following link:

http://www.rochestermn.gov/integratedtransit

