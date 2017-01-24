17 offers and counting for Matthew Hurt

ROCHESTER, MINN. (KTTC) - Matthew Hurt is only 16 years old, but the biggest programs in college basketball are already calling his name.

"He's still a high school sophomore and people have to realize and understand that," John Marshall head coach Kirk Thompson said. "But his skill level for someone his age at his size is truly amazing."

A spectacle to watch in person, even North Carolina head coach Roy Williams made the trip to Rochester the very same day that his Tar Heels played at Florida State.

"It feels really good that one of the best coaches in college basketball is coming after a big win, coming to our game," Hurt said.

With coach Williams in the crowd, Matthew scored 39 points and hauled in 11 rebounds en route to an impressive 75-64 win over the Class AAA No. 7 Austin Packers.

"I think he likes the attention which is great, but at the same time, I think he's about going and playing his own game," Thompson said.

Coach Williams isn't the only one interested in Hurt. 17 division one schools have offered Matthew a basketball scholarship and more are still to come. Hurt is in no rush to pick a winner just yet.

"I'll probably end up knowing my senior year," Hurt said. "September or October, around that time."

Luckily, Matthew has some guidance in the process from his older brother Michael Hurt, a freshman recruit at the University of Minnesota.

"He basically said don't get too high, don't get too low," Hurt said. "Stick to the process and just try to get better every day."