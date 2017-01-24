Gov. Dayton finishes State of State address and holds press conf - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Dayton finishes State of State address and holds press conference after collapse

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Monday night Governor Dayton gave Minnesota quite a scare.

At his press conference on Tuesday, he came out feeling much better about his health situation.

"I have a couple of screws loose, in my spine, not my brain," Dayton said.

But then he dropped the big news.

"I will say in the interest of full disclosure that I learned after a biopsy I got last week, that I do have prostate cancer," Dayton said. "Good news is that they say its one of their best success stories and by all indications, it has not extended beyond the prostate."

Now regardless of his own personal health Governor Dayton plans on finishing his term to ensure all Minnesotans get affordable healthcare.

"This public option could offer better benefits to the many options available on commercial markets," Dayton said. "More options for people to keep their doctors at clinics and less expensive coverage than what's available today."

He says this public option will increase competition and might contribute to lowering healthcare premium costs.

As always with budgets, the topic of taxing came up he defended some of his past moves

"So if people are paying more taxes it's because their incomes have increased," Dayton said. "Which is great, except again for the top 2% which was crucial to shift us from chronic deficit to chronic surplus."

He also brought up a possibility of a gas tax that would contribute to maintaining the state's roads, a move that house republicans call an "outdated" plan.

However when it comes to taxes for middle class families there could be some relief.

"There are significant tax cuts for Minnesota families in his proposal, around 100 million dollars for the working family credit," Cynthia Bauerly, Revenue Commissioner, said.

However all of these proposals are going to have to go through the state legislature for approval.

