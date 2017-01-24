Twins Caravan stops at St. Marys to visit young patients - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Twins Caravan stops at St. Marys to visit young patients

By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

For the 57th year, the Minnesota Twins are taking a tour of the land of 10,000 lakes.

"Giving back to the fans for the support they did for us during the season. Even though the season didn't turn out the way we wanted to, we still had a great support system and we just want to show the appreciation and give it back," said Twins outfielder Byron Buxton.

Rochester is one of the more than forty communities the team will be visiting and Buxton, Trevor May, Kris Atteberry, and T.C. made a special stop at St. Marys to hang out with some young Mayo Clinic patients. The kids got a chance to chat with their heroes and get autographs on baseballs and player cards.

The children's journey back to health parallels the Twins' goal of winning a World Series. Both take hard work and perseverance.

"Our goal is trying to reach the World Series, they're trying to reach getting healthy. It's a long road. You got to take a journey to get to the World Series. You got to do the right steps, you got to take the right course, you got to slow it down. Everything that I can relate to the baseball, I can relate to the health as well," said Buxton.

A father himself, Buxton was excited to get the opportunity to brighten the children's day and give them an experience they'll never forget.

"I just want to come out here and put happy faces on kids, because I get to see a happy kid running around all the time. Sometimes they don't feel good enough here to where they can't go out, well sometimes it's good for us to come here and show them the appreciation that we can give them or they can give us to come out to Target Field. It's just a great opportunity to come out here and meet the kids like this," said Buxton.

The Twins Caravan will be making a public stop in Mason City on Wednesday and there are events in Owatonna and Winona on Thursday.

