Prosecutors charge 2 in pipeline protest at Vikings stadium

Prosecutors have charged two people with misdemeanors for hanging from the rafters during a Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium and unfurling a banner protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Thirty-three-year-old Karl Zimmermann of Minneapolis and 26-year-old Sen Holiday of St. Paul were charged Tuesday with burglary, disorderly conduct and trespass. Their first appearance is Feb. 17.

Zimmermann and Holiday were arrested Jan. 1 after authorities say they unfurled a banner urging Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline. Fans seated below were evacuated.

Defense attorney Tim Phillips says Zimmermann and Holiday were acting in solidarity with opponents who contend the pipeline could affect drinking water and Native American artifacts. Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline will be safe.