Committee of the Whole recap: Transportation associated with DMC growth

An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate. The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane. Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median. The driver needed to be extricated fro...More >>
Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of sneaking around city neighborhoods peeping into windows. An officer confronted a man in the 1400 Block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 4 a.m. Wednesday and seized his red cell phone, flashlight and a vibrator. Police later arrested Rickford Munger, 61, who has a long criminal history of such activity.More >>
Rochester police are hunting for a group of men who allegedly threatened a man last night near Slatterly Park. The victim told police he was visiting at a home in the 900 block of 10 1/2 Street Southeast about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, and as he walked out to his car to leave, a group of men approached. He said one of them pointed a gun at him and threatened to "spray him up." TMore >>
A few surprises swooped in and dangled in front of youngsters at Saint Marys on Thursday afternoon. The chilly wet weather conditions on Thursday morning and afternoon didn't stop the superheroes from flying in front of the windows and putting a smile on the children's faces. Everyone's favorite heroes were there: Spiderman, the Hulk, Batman and Superman.More >>
Concrete plans for Discovery Square--the cornerstone of the massive Destination Medical Center economic development in Rochester--were revealed Thursday morning. It will be built at the intersection of 2nd Avenue Southwest and 4th Street Southwest. The building will primarily serve as a space where researchers, educators, and, entrepreneurs can collaborate to advance research and provide better patient care at Mayo Clinic.More >>
The Cold War. The Cuban Missile Crisis. A time of uncertainty and fear. "People were afraid about the possibility of a nuclear war," Larry Dobson, a fallout shelter salesman in 1961, said. "It really seemed like a possibility at the time." With this very real fear of nuclear annihilation, there was a need to be prepared, at all times. Fallout shelters became commonplace. Even though most of them are gone now, some feel a subtle fear creeping back.More >>
The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.More >>
