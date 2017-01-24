UPDATE: Mayo Clinic confirms Gov. Dayton diagnosed with prostate cancer

UPDATE: Mayo Clinic released a statement that confirms Gov. Dayton was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Governor Dayton learned he had prostate cancer during his annual physical examination at Mayo Clinic. A biopsy last Wednesday confirmed the diagnosis. He has follow up appointments next week to determine further steps. It’s premature to offer any more details at this time. Governor Dayton will learn more about his treatment plan after meeting with his Mayo Clinic medical team next week." “Governor Dayton was seen today by a Mayo Clinic physician in internal medicine about his fainting spell during his state of the state address. Mayo Clinic believes this episode was situational and related to standing for a long time while giving his speech and possible dehydration. It is not related to his prostate cancer diagnosis. He was encouraged to stay hydrated. Governor Dayton remains upbeat and looks forward to his follow up appointments next week.”

EARLIER: Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Dayton made the announcement at the end of a news conference about his 2017 budget proposal while discussing his health.

The governor collapsed near the end of his State of the State address Monday night and said he will be at Mayo Clinic in Rochester Tuesday afternoon for tests to learn why he fainted.

Dayton said he learned he had prostate cancer last week and he will return to Mayo Clinic next week to discuss treatment options.

Despite the diagnosis, Dayton said he intents to complete his term as Minnesota's governor.

