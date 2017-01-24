Mason City murder trial delayed as defendant undergoes psych assessment

A Lake Mills, Iowa man accused in a double murder who was set to begin trial Tuesday will instead undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Peter Veal, 30, has entered not guilty pleas to two counts of 1st degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He was arrested in the November after the deaths of Caleb Christensen, 37, and Melinda Kavars, 54. Autopsies showed Christensen died from several "sharp-force" injuries and Kavars died from a gunshot wound to her neck and chest. Court documents do not identity the person who Veal is accused of trying to kill.

Trial was supposed to begin Tuesday, but the Globe Gazette reports Veal is instead undergoing a psychiatric assessment to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

At a court hearing earlier this month, Veal's mother told a judge he has a history of paranoia and delusions.