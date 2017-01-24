Dairy farmer takes emergency steps to block liquid manure spill

A dairy farmer found himself in a nightmarish situation about 9:40 Monday night when a valve broke on the liquid manure tank at Tower View Dairy Farm northwest of Eyota. But a supervisor for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the farm family took quick action to prevent environmental damage.

Martin Larsen, the Olmsted County Feedlot Technician, was able to calculate Tuesday morning that about 65,000 gallons of liquid manure had flowed out of the "Slurry-Store" tank.

"The farmer did an excellent job containing the spill and properly notifying officials," said Larsen. "Remediation and cleanup efforts are ongoing with little risk to public water, groundwater and public health."

Tower View Dairy Farm is located at 9019 Silver Creek Road Northeast, and Charles Sachs is the registered contact for the MPCA.

"The family was very responsive initially, to the spill," said Steve Schmidt of the MPCA. "They blocked areas downstream with corn stalk bales, and plugged culverts to prevent damage."

Schmidt said the feedlot technician was able to calculate the amount spilled based on where the "freeze line" was in the tank, and compare it to the tank's total capacity. He said the MPCA and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff were at the site on and off all day to monitor the repairs and cleanup efforts of the farmer.

"It is an above ground tank or “Slurry-Store” which had leaked," said Larsen. "He is using crop residue to soak up the remaining liquid and apply it to crop land using a manure spreader. We will continue to check up on the site through the week but at this point the spill is contained."