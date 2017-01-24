Twins Caravan to make stops in SE Minnesota Tuesday

With another round of snow in the forecast, baseball season might seem to be in the distant future, but players will be reporting to Spring Training in just a few weeks, and Tuesday, a couple of stars from the Twins will be in our area for the 57th Annual Winter Caravan.

Pitcher Trevor May and center fielder Byron Buxton will join broadcaster Kris Atteberry, making their first stop at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Wabasha-Kellogg High School to meet with fans and sign autographs.

The group will then make their way to Rochester to meet privately with patients at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys, before hosting a public meet and greet at the Canadian Honker Events Center at 6:30 p.m.