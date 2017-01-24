Gov. Dayton talks health care, budget, education in State of Sta - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Dayton talks health care, budget, education in State of State Address

By Chris Yu, Reporter
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Before Gov. Dayton fainted during his State of the State Address Monday night, he talked about several major topics, such as fixing the state's health care crisis, maintaining fiscal responsibility, improving education, and funding transportation.

During the address, the governor discussed the health insurance rate hikes affecting about 125,000 Minnesotans on the individual market who don't qualify for tax credits.

"Three months ago, I proposed state aid that would lower the cost of 2017 premiums by 25 percent," the governor said in his speech. "I again ask the Legislature to send me a premium relief bill that I can sign by the end of this week."

Gov. Dayton was also supposed to talk about his proposal to give those in the individual market another choice in coverage. But because of his health scare, he did not make it to that part of the speech. Below is what he was planning to say:

Another source of much-needed competition that could offer consumers a better choice, is through a so-called "Public Option.”

My Public Option proposal would give Minnesotans, who buy their health coverage on the individual market, an affordable, high-quality option: to purchase coverage provided through MinnesotaCare. This Public Option would be modeled on the current MinnesotaCare program, which would continue to provide high-quality coverage to low-income Minnesotans.

The Public Option would be sold through MNsure, alongside the other commercial products, and would be available to anyone who purchases individual market coverage.

The governor also talked about the budget plan he was scheduled to unveil Tuesday morning.

"The budget I will propose [Tuesday] will continue our state’s fiscal prudence, with surpluses at the end of both the FY18/19 biennium and the following FY20/21 biennium. I am determined that, when I leave office in two years, Minnesota’s finances will be in sound condition, and ready to support an even brighter future," Gov. Dayton said. "But our fiscal stability will be imperiled, if, as some suggest, we “Give it All Back” in tax cuts. A feast of tax giveaways to a handful of wealthy individuals, corporations, and special interests, is not Minnesota's path to continued economic growth."

Other topics the governor addressed included the need to invest in education and the transportation infrastructure. To read the full transcript of Gov. Dayton's State of the State Address, CLICK HERE.

