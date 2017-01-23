Deadline approaching for flooding assistance - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Deadline approaching for flooding assistance

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
State officials and FEMA are reminding those impacted by the severe storms and flooding back in September to register for federal disaster assistance now.

The Registration deadline is Monday, January 30th for residents affected in the Blue Earth, Freeborn, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele, and Waseca counties.

Anyone who suffered damage or loss from the September storms may be eligible for assistance. 

You can register online by clicking here.

