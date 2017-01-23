Athlete of the week - Kristin Scott

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) - Kristin Scott's basketball career is marked by many milestones.

"First it was 1000 points," Komets head coach Ryan Haraldson said. "Her next goal was to be the school's all time leading scorer, then it was 1000 rebound club, then it was 2000 points."

One after another, Scott crossed those goals off her list. Last Tuesday night against Waseca, Kristin was only 26 points shy of reaching the next big milestone, her 2000th career point.

"Coming into the game, we knew it could go either way," Scott said, "I didn't expect the slow start in the first half."

A tough Bluejays defense limited Scott to just one point in the first half. But after making some adjustments, Scott found her game in the second, scoring 22 points and helping the Komets win by two in overtime. Despite the slow start, Scott never doubted the end result.

"We don't lose at home," she said. "Coach tells us that all the time, we don't lose at home."

Still three points shy of 2000, Scott was determined to hit that mark early on Friday night against Cannon Falls. Two quick layups in the first half was all she needed to make history.

"It's a lot because everyone is looking at you but it's really fun," Scott said about scoring her 2000th point. "Knowing everyone is proud of you is a really great feeling."

As a senior, Scott is averaging a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds per game but the next goal for Kristin has nothing to do with her stats.

"She has a lot of goals but her number one team goal is to get back to the state tournament," coach Haraldson said.

This team certainly has the talent. The Komets haven't lost an HVL conference game in over three years.

"[Tuesday] we play Hayfield, we're both undefeated in our conference. Like coach keeps saying, one of us is going to be defeated tomorrow," Scott explained. "Again, we don't lose at home."