Athlete of the week - Kristin Scott - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Athlete of the week - Kristin Scott

Posted:
By Chris Barriere, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) - Kristin Scott's basketball career is marked by many milestones.

"First it was 1000 points," Komets head coach Ryan Haraldson said. "Her next goal was to be the school's all time leading scorer, then it was 1000 rebound club, then it was 2000 points."

One after another, Scott crossed those goals off her list. Last Tuesday night against Waseca, Kristin was only 26 points shy of reaching the next big milestone, her 2000th career point.

"Coming into the game, we knew it could go either way," Scott said, "I didn't expect the slow start in the first half."

A tough Bluejays defense limited Scott to just one point in the first half. But after making some adjustments, Scott found her game in the second, scoring 22 points and helping the Komets win by two in overtime. Despite the slow start, Scott never doubted the end result.

"We don't lose at home," she said. "Coach tells us that all the time, we don't lose at home."

Still three points shy of 2000, Scott was determined to hit that mark early on Friday night against Cannon Falls. Two quick layups in the first half was all she needed to make history.

"It's a lot because everyone is looking at you but it's really fun," Scott said about scoring her 2000th point. "Knowing everyone is proud of you is a really great feeling."

As a senior, Scott is averaging a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds per game but the next goal for Kristin has nothing to do with her stats.

"She has a lot of goals but her number one team goal is to get back to the state tournament," coach Haraldson said.

This team certainly has the talent. The Komets haven't lost an HVL conference game in over three years.

"[Tuesday] we play Hayfield, we're both undefeated in our conference. Like coach keeps saying, one of us is going to be defeated tomorrow," Scott explained. "Again, we don't lose at home."

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • A garbage truck and an SUV collide near Austin

    A garbage truck and an SUV collide near Austin

    Apparently one of the vehicles blew through a stop sign. The garbage truck was upside down and the SUV crashed into and stopped at a tree. It happened at the intersection of 290th street and Mower Freeborn Road. Crews were working Wednesday morning to tow the cars. There is no word yet on how many were involved or injured, but on the way to crash site there were two Gold Cross ambulances leaving the scene. The air bags on the side of SUV did deploy.

    More >>

    Apparently one of the vehicles blew through a stop sign. The garbage truck was upside down and the SUV crashed into and stopped at a tree. It happened at the intersection of 290th street and Mower Freeborn Road. Crews were working Wednesday morning to tow the cars. There is no word yet on how many were involved or injured, but on the way to crash site there were two Gold Cross ambulances leaving the scene. The air bags on the side of SUV did deploy.

    More >>

  • New study finds major child care shortage in Olmsted County

    New study finds major child care shortage in Olmsted County

    A new study shows Olmsted County is short on child care providers and many facilities are maxed out. This shortage has a lot of repercussions in the community. According to the study, which was commissioned by Families First of Minnesota and United Way of Olmsted County, Olmsted County is short 1,855 child care slots of the expected need. What's more is that child care centers are full to the brim, leaving many families on waiting lists. First Children's Finance conducted a supply...

    More >>

    A new study shows Olmsted County is short on child care providers and many facilities are maxed out. This shortage has a lot of repercussions in the community. According to the study, which was commissioned by Families First of Minnesota and United Way of Olmsted County, Olmsted County is short 1,855 child care slots of the expected need. What's more is that child care centers are full to the brim, leaving many families on waiting lists. First Children's Finance conducted a supply...

    More >>

  • Wykoff FFA officer sits down with President Trump at White House

    Wykoff FFA officer sits down with President Trump at White House

    A student from Wykoff met the President of the United States Tuesday, sitting next to President Trump while he signed an executive order in the White House. Valerie Earley is the Central Region Vice President of the National FFA, and has been an active member in the Spring Valley-Wykoff FFA for years.  

    More >>

    A student from Wykoff met the President of the United States Tuesday, sitting next to President Trump while he signed an executive order in the White House. Valerie Earley is the Central Region Vice President of the National FFA, and has been an active member in the Spring Valley-Wykoff FFA for years.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.