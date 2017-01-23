Gov. Dayton collapses during State of the State speech

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton collapsed on stage while giving the State of the State speech.

The governor collapsed while he was addressing the issue of health insurance.

When he fell, several bystanders moved in to catch him. They laid him on the ground and then legislatures adjourned the proceedings until Thursday.

According to our reporters on scene, Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt had media removed from the room.

We're told the governor is up and conscious.

Speaker Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) issued the following statement after Monday night's State of the State address.

"Governor Dayton is in my thoughts and prayers tonight. I was encouraged to see him walk from the House Chamber on his own and I join Minnesotans in wishing him a speedy recovery."

The governor's Chief of Staff, Jaime Tincher, released the following statement: “Tonight, Governor Dayton briefly fainted after speaking for about 40 minutes. He quickly recovered, walked out of the Capitol, and returned home. EMTs joined the Governor there, and performed a routine check. He is now spending time with his son and grandson. The Governor will present his 2017 Budget tomorrow at 11:15am, as planned. Governor Dayton and his entire staff thank the people of Minnesota for their outpouring of support and concern.”