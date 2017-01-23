Minnesota organization presents 2016 findings on improving child - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota organization presents 2016 findings on improving child development

Posted:
By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Children's Defense Fund - Minnesota has released its 2016 Minnesota Kids Count Data Book and those findings were presented to local leaders this morning. This annual coffee tour provides policy makers and citizens the opportunity to learn about the data and engage on improving child outcomes.

Minnesota traditionally does very well with child development on the surface, but as CDF - MN dug deeper, they found that more work can be done for children from diverse backgrounds.

Rochester is one of the most demographically diverse communities in the state, so hopefully these findings can help the community continue to serve the children of the Med City, regardless of their background.

"Our demographics are changing, and the only child populations that are growing are populations of color, and for so long, all of our programs and policies have been shaped, created by and for white people and now that needs to change because of how our demographics are shifting," said CDF - MN Research and Policy Director Stephanie Hogenson.

There are a couple more of these coffee tour stops scheduled in southeast Minnesota over the next couple of weeks. One will be held in Owatonna next Tuesday, then another in Red Wing on February 6th.

