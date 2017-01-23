Cats held in enclosed areas are more susceptible to ringworm - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Cats held in enclosed areas are more susceptible to ringworm

Posted:
By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Concerned cat owners have been reaching out to KTTC over the past few days regarding ringworm infection, which can be more prevalent in cats adopted at shelters.

Cats that are held in areas with lots of their brethren are more susceptible to infection by ringworm. Good examples of these kinds of areas are shelters, catteries, and farms.

Kittens can be the biggest carriers of ringworm and can pass it along quickly in an enclosed area.

Lesions on a cat's body are good warning signs that it may be afflicted with ringworm, but these lesions can appear different than what we normally associate with the infection.

"Cats don't always get the ring lesion like humans do. It can appear as almost any kind of lesion, so it can mimic mites and other things. They can get bald ears. They get it a lot on their face and their feet," said Cheryl Moore, a certified veterinary assistant at Heritage Pet Hospital.

There are precautions you can take if you want to adopt a cat, especially if a pet or susceptible human already lives in the home. These include isolating the cat for at least two weeks or getting it fungal tested.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • New study finds major child care shortage in Olmsted County

    New study finds major child care shortage in Olmsted County

    A new study shows Olmsted County is short on child care providers and many facilities are maxed out. This shortage has a lot of repercussions in the community. According to the study, which was commissioned by Families First of Minnesota and United Way of Olmsted County, Olmsted County is short 1,855 child care slots of the expected need. What's more is that child care centers are full to the brim, leaving many families on waiting lists. First Children's Finance conducted a supply...

    More >>

    A new study shows Olmsted County is short on child care providers and many facilities are maxed out. This shortage has a lot of repercussions in the community. According to the study, which was commissioned by Families First of Minnesota and United Way of Olmsted County, Olmsted County is short 1,855 child care slots of the expected need. What's more is that child care centers are full to the brim, leaving many families on waiting lists. First Children's Finance conducted a supply...

    More >>

  • Wykoff FFA officer sits down with President Trump at White House

    Wykoff FFA officer sits down with President Trump at White House

    A student from Wykoff met the President of the United States Tuesday, sitting next to President Trump while he signed an executive order in the White House. Valerie Earley is the Central Region Vice President of the National FFA, and has been an active member in the Spring Valley-Wykoff FFA for years.  

    More >>

    A student from Wykoff met the President of the United States Tuesday, sitting next to President Trump while he signed an executive order in the White House. Valerie Earley is the Central Region Vice President of the National FFA, and has been an active member in the Spring Valley-Wykoff FFA for years.  

    More >>

  • Police say stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park was case of "mistaken identity"

    Police say stranger scare at Badger Ridge Park was case of "mistaken identity"

    Rochester police said Tuesday afternoon that a potential stranger scare near Badger Ridge Park was likely an innocent mistake.

    More >>

    Rochester police said Tuesday afternoon that a potential stranger scare near Badger Ridge Park was likely an innocent mistake.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.