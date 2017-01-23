Cats held in enclosed areas are more susceptible to ringworm

Concerned cat owners have been reaching out to KTTC over the past few days regarding ringworm infection, which can be more prevalent in cats adopted at shelters.

Cats that are held in areas with lots of their brethren are more susceptible to infection by ringworm. Good examples of these kinds of areas are shelters, catteries, and farms.

Kittens can be the biggest carriers of ringworm and can pass it along quickly in an enclosed area.

Lesions on a cat's body are good warning signs that it may be afflicted with ringworm, but these lesions can appear different than what we normally associate with the infection.

"Cats don't always get the ring lesion like humans do. It can appear as almost any kind of lesion, so it can mimic mites and other things. They can get bald ears. They get it a lot on their face and their feet," said Cheryl Moore, a certified veterinary assistant at Heritage Pet Hospital.

There are precautions you can take if you want to adopt a cat, especially if a pet or susceptible human already lives in the home. These include isolating the cat for at least two weeks or getting it fungal tested.